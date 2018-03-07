One of the "talking" golden retrievers who starred in several of the Bush's Baked Beans commercials during their run over two decades has died from cancer.

Bush's official Facebook account confirmed that 'Sam' passed away recently.

Jay Bush, company spokesperson in the many ads filmed over the years, reportedly brought his dog Duke to to the set of those commercials and executives came up with the idea of Jay sharing the secret family recipe with Duke as part of the campaign. Duke was reportedly not a fan of the filming set so others were trained, including Sam, to take his place.

Sam was one of those dog actors that stepped into the role of Duke over the years. Unfortunately, Sam has been battling cancer in recent years and had to be euthanized this week.

The company is based in Chestnut Hill, Tennessee near Dandridge.

