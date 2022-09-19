Two large dogs attack a man and his smaller dog in West Knox Co.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the incident.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. Slack said he was taking his Golden Doodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.

"One grabbed her back leg, one grabbed her neck and just took her to the ground," Adam Slack said. "We never thought something like this could happen to us."

He jumped in and tried to fight the dogs off. Slack said he took his dog's leash and started waving it around, like a lasso.

"I was just spinning it as hard as I could over my head," he said.

The lasso kept the dogs away, he said, but they kept circling them. After around 20 minutes, Slack said he was able to get himself and his dog into a neighbor's garage.

"They would have killed Lucy for sure if I had run," Slack said.

He said he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office, and an Animal Control Officer responded. Slack said the officer took the two dogs with them. After that, Slack said he went into shock.

"I'm not a very emotional person, and it was hard," he said.

He said he went to his doctor to get stitched up. His dog, Lucy, went to the emergency room and got stitches. Slack said she had more than 40 puncture wounds from the attack.