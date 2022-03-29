KFD: 2 dogs dead after RV catches fire on Alma Avenue

The fire is under investigation by the Knoxville Fire Department investigators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two dogs are dead after an RV caught fire on Alma Avenue Tuesday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knox County 911 received a call for reports of an RV on fire around 7:38 a.m. The RV was located in the yard of a home.

According to a press release, it was reported that possibly two people were inside the RV.

Upon the arrival of initial companies, crews said they discovered a fully involved recreational vehicle trailer.

Crews were advised that the occupants had escaped, but possibly two dogs were still inside.

The fire department said that one man was treated for burns and sent to UT Medical Center via ambulance.

Both of the dogs that were inside the RV did not survive, officials said.