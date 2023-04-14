The dogs were riding in the back of the pickup truck when the vehicle went under.

PERRY, Ga. — A woman in Perry took a wrong turn into a lake near the dog show at the Perry fairgrounds on Thursday night during a thunderstorm.

Chief Alan Everidge of Perry Police says it happened around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday.

He says Noel Roblee of Macon was driving her 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup back to her RV, with passenger Jason Young of Macon.

Roblee told police she made a wrong turn, and ended up in a pond at the agriculture center, where her vehicle became submerged.

Roblee and Young escaped without injury, but two dogs riding in the back of the pickup died after "life saving efforts" were taken to rescue them, Everidge said.