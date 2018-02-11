More than two dozen dogs out of a larger group of nearly 100 that were rescued from a property in Rhea County in October are almost ready to be adopted.

Last month the Rhea County Animal Shelter rescued about one hundred dogs from a property. About 44 of those animals ended up at the Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga. Director Bob Citrullo said it now only has 28 of those animals, and the rest were sent to Nashville.

"Unfortunately a lot of these animals had very, very, very bad teeth so we had to extract a lot of them," Citrullo said. "All of them more than not will have some type of medical problem at a minimum with skin infections, eye and ear infections... in this case many of them were unsocial."

Over the last few weeks he said volunteers have worked to treat each animal, but it isn't a short process.

"If you don't do this for a living you may not fully understand what the background look likes," he said.

As for the owner of the property where the animals were found, the District Attorney General over Rhea County, Mike Taylor, said he now has a file on the case and will decide what comes next in the coming days.

In the meantime, Citrullo just wants people to be more aware of these kinds of cases.

"I think people know these kinds of things happen but they aren't sure how bad it is all over the country," he said.

