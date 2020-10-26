Dogwood Arts begins Bazillion Blooms tree sales

Dogwood Arts wants to get Knoxville's landscape full of blooms from dogwood trees. They are selling trees through November 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some people, it's too early to think about the Dogwood Trees in full bloom all over Knoxville but not to Dogwood Arts. They're hoping to see a Bazillion Blooms by Spring 2020.

The Dogwood Arts' annual Bazillion Blooms offers dogwood trees for sale. Folks can buy 2-foot to 4-foot bare-root trees for $25 each or five for $100.



(Trees ordered now through November 18th will be available for pick-up at the Dogwood Arts office- 123 W Jackson Avenue- on December 4 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and December 5 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Organizers said the trees are disease-resistant, April-blooming and available in either white or pink varieties.

The flowering trees make spring one of the most beautiful seasons in Knoxville. Many folks were out on the different Dogwood Trails in the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.



The trees not only make Knoxville beautiful, they are also a way to mark a special occasion or honor someone very special. Gift trees are available year-round through the Dogwood Arts website.

In addition to the smaller trees, larger blooming trees, flowering shrubs, bulbs and perennials will be available at the following locations:

Ellenburg Landscaping & Nursery

Mayo Garden Centers

Northshore Nursery

Stanley’s Greenhouse

(Note: The $25 bare-root dogwood trees are not available at these garden centers.)

Since Bazillion Blooms began in 2009, over 11,000 dogwood trees have been planted throughout the region.