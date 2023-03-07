Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk event to transform Market Square into a canvas for artists

The Chalk Walk is expected to bring more than 300 artists to Market Square on April 1, so they can draw in one of Knoxville's most popular locations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogwood Arts is expected to bring more than 300 artists to Market Square soon for the annual Chalk Walk.

As part of the event, artists are expected to transform the popular downtown location into their personal canvas, using the sidewalk to create imaginative and unique works of art. Thousands of art lovers are expected to join them, watching them draw and witnessing the final product of their work.

Artists are expected to work from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on April 1, and Dogwood Arts is expected to host an award ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Market Square stage. Cash prizes and ribbons are given to some artists who showed imaginative and inspiring work in their age division.

There are seven different competition categories, listed below.

Elementary (Single & Collaborative)

Middle School (Single & Collaborative)

High School (Single & Collaborative)

College (Single & Collaborative)

Adult (Single & Collaborative)

Professional (Single)

Family