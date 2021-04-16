Dogwood Arts' Featured Gardens highlights South Knoxville estate with impressive hosta collection

The Featured Gardens event is open April 17-18, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogwood Arts' Spring Featured Gardens event will be open April 17-18, 2021 for visitors to tour two privately-owned estates.

The Anderson Estate at 2723 Smallwood Drive sits on a hill overlooking the Great Smoky Mountains. The owners, who are avid hostas fans, have planted more than 500 hosta varieties as well as an assortment of azaleas, camellias and rhododendrons.

Just down the hill from the hostas, visitors will enter what the owners call their 'enchanted forest,' which features some whimsical moss and tree fixtures.

It's the first year the Anderson Estate has been highlighted during the event.

Visitors can also tour a familiar favorite — GATOP (God's Answer to our Prayers) at 2541 Riverside Drive. The garden features numerous water fixtures and sculptures.