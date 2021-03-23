Dogwood Arts Festival to return in-person in April

The festival will take place at the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park from April 23 to April 25 and will feature 75 art vendors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts Festival announced on Tuesday that it will return in-person to World’s Fair Park from April 23 to April 25.

Organizers have been working with the City of Knoxville and following Knox County Health Department (KCHD) guidelines to bring the event back.

The festival will take place at the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park and will feature 75 art vendors working in mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass, jewelry, sculpture, and more.

Organizers selected the Performance Lawn because it provides sufficient space for attendees and vendors to practice social distancing.

The event will also have live music on two small stages, take-home art activities for kids, and a concession area with food vendors, beer, wine, and cocktails provided by Sugarlands Distilling Company.

There is a strict capacity limit and guests will be required to reserve a free ticket online prior to the event, according to a press release.

Tickets are available in two-hour increments and there will be a designated period on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for elderly and immunocompromised attendees, organizers said. Ticket reservations open on Tuesday at 10 a.m. via Eventbrite.

Masks are required for everyone over the age of 12 and must remain on unless guests are seated in the concession area.

Organizers said that staff, volunteers, and artists will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each day before entering the event. There will also be hand washing/sanitizing stations available throughout the festival lawn and high traffic areas will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.