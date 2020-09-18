Dogwood Arts hosts "Mask-Produced," virtual exhibition for mask-related art

Officials said that people can bid for artwork online and view it for free. Bidding opens at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Art should never have to wear a mask, but masks can be made into art. Dogwood Arts is hosting an exhibition and auction for exactly those kinds of artworks, called "Mask-Produced."

The exhibition will feature work from 24 local and regional artists and proceeds from the auction will give funding to the Greater Knoxville GRACE Fund. The fund helps support arts and culture workers who are seeking financial assistance to meet basic needs.

Artworks featured in the exhibition explore the protective and artistic potential of masks, according to officials. Pieces were created using a variety of materials including metal, leather, Swarovski Crystals, denim, animal bones, fabric, paint, glass and more.

To bid on a piece of art, participants should register online on Dogwood Arts' website and post bids online. People can bid between Sept. 18 - Oct. 9 and prices start at $30.