Knoxville — Dogwood Arts declared it is planting time in Tennessee to kick off year 10 of its Bazillion Blooms initiative today, Oct. 1.

This community-wide tree planting program was established in 2009 with the goal of planting 10,000 new dogwood trees in 10 years. Ultimately, the organization wants to revitalize Knoxville's Dogwood Trails and ensure the natural beauty lasts into the future.

According to the organization, more than 9,600 new trees have been planted in the past nine years.

They are now taking orders for bare-root dogwoods so they can fulfill their 10,000 tree goal in the final year of this decade-long initiative.

Those who want to order a tree or find out more information about the Bazillion Blooms program are asked to visit the Dogwood Arts website.

© 2018 WBIR