There are 11 new sculptures now on display in Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville and others in Oak Ridge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogwood Arts is unveiling new outdoor sculptures across the Knoxville area.

There are 11 new sculptures now on display in Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville and others in Oak Ridge.

This was a part of the 2020 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition.

Artists from all over the world created this collection.