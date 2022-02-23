Dogwood Elementary students compete in communication competition

Students face several challenges throughout the competition. They conquered rapid interview questions, impromptu speeches and a grumpy restaurant customer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Classrooms turned into conference rooms and the hall of Dogwood Elementary turned to Hollywood for the annual "Great Shake."

Students at the school competed in a weeklong challenge centered around communication skills.

"Our annual 'Great Shake' is a competition that we have here at Dogwood for our fourth and fifth grade ambassadors to showcase the skills they've been working on all year through our program," Fifth-grade teacher and Great Shake organizer Hannah Rudder said.

"It's really cool to see the students start the competition, because they're really nervous and then after their first or second challenge, their confidence really grows," Rudder said.

The "Great Shake" was started in 2014 and Rudder hopes to expand the project next year.