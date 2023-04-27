KFD: Two students sent to hospital after strong odor at Dogwood Elementary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said two students were sent to the hospital for precautionary purposes on Thursday after a boiler issue created a strong odor at Dogwood Elementary School.
KFD said crews were called to the school around 10 a.m.
A hazmat crew, KUB and Knox County Schools determined the odor was coming from a boiler, according to KFD.
KFD tweeted at 12:01 p.m. that the issue was secured and students returned to class.
The condition of the two students taken to the hospital is unknown.