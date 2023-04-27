x
KFD: Two students sent to hospital after strong odor at Dogwood Elementary

A hazmat crew, KUB and Knox County Schools determined that the school's boiler had an issue, according to the Knoxville Fire Dept.
Credit: KFD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said two students were sent to the hospital for precautionary purposes on Thursday after a boiler issue created a strong odor at Dogwood Elementary School.

KFD said crews were called to the school around 10 a.m. 

A hazmat crew, KUB and Knox County Schools determined the odor was coming from a boiler, according to KFD. 

KFD tweeted at 12:01 p.m. that the issue was secured and students returned to class.

The condition of the two students taken to the hospital is unknown. 

   

