Nashville — East Tennessee's sweetheart is celebrating her 50th anniversary of being a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a week-long celebration at the Opry and big performance, the Grand Ole Opry website's said.

RELATED | Dolly Parton to take over NBC in celebration of 'Dumplin'' soundtrack release

Dolly Parton became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1969, she said in a Facebook post, and sang at the Opry when she was about 10 years old.

"It was always my dream to be on the Opry," she said in the post.

She said the Opry was the "church of her heart," describing it as "sacred."

"They call it the ‘Mother Church’ because the old Ryman was a church, but it’s sacred to me, wherever it goes – the church of my heart," she wrote in the post. "For me, the Opry is like the song ‘New York, New York’ – if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere."

She'll be at the Opry for two shows at the end of the Opry's Dolly Week to celebrate her 50 years.

The shows will end on October 12, 2019. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday.

© 2018 WBIR