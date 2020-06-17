Dolly, Knox and Trip: Meet KCSO's three newest K-9s

The three Knox County teams recently completed a 10-week course that put them to test so they can detect drugs and explosives, track scents, and apprehend suspects.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department welcomed three doggone fine new additions to its team.

Meet Knox, Dolly and Trip -- KCSO's newest K-9 team members.

Knox has been partnered with Deputy Halsey, and Dolly with Deputy Bothof.

Deputy "Bubba" Bowers, who adopted his recently retired K-9 partner Zoli last week, is Trip's handler.

Don't let these pups' sweet faces and typically calm demeanor totally fool you, though. These working dogs have a job that sometimes requires them to bare their fangs and pull off impressive athletic feats on command.

The three teams recently completed a 10-week handlers course that taught obedience and put them to test so they can detect drugs and explosives, track scents, search for evidence, and apprehend suspects.