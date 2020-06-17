Dolly, Knox and Trip: Meet KCSO's three newest K-9s

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department welcomed three doggone fine new additions to its team.
Meet Knox, Dolly and Trip -- KCSO's newest K-9 team members.
Knox has been partnered with Deputy Halsey, and Dolly with Deputy Bothof.
Deputy "Bubba" Bowers, who adopted his recently retired K-9 partner Zoli last week, is Trip's handler.
Don't let these pups' sweet faces and typically calm demeanor totally fool you, though. These working dogs have a job that sometimes requires them to bare their fangs and pull off impressive athletic feats on command.
The three teams recently completed a 10-week handlers course that taught obedience and put them to test so they can detect drugs and explosives, track scents, search for evidence, and apprehend suspects.
KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler thanked the three deputies for working long hours to ensure their K-9 teams were prepared to serve the county, as well as K-9 Captain Mike Ledbetter and trainers Sgt. Chris Wallace and Sgt. James Troutt.