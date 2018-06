Sevierville's favorite daughter will soon return to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I am so excited that I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Well not just me, but with my two best friends," she said in a tweet Monday.

Dolly Parton will join Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris for a new star on the Walk of Fame.

She sent out a tweet thanking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Walk of Fame committee.

Dolly says she'll be the first woman this century to have two stars.

Thank you Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce & #WOFCommittee, so honored to be returning to the #HollywoodWalkOfFame - this time as #TRIO w/ my best friends #LindaRonstadt & #EmmylouHarris. Special thanks @EnterMissThang for your love & support in making this milestone happen for us! pic.twitter.com/2KCJoOL01j — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) June 25, 2018

