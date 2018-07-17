Reese Witherspoon is launching a new on-demand show on July 17 featuring female creators and their stories, so who better to have booked as a guest than Dolly Parton?

Dolly Parton will be featured in the premiere of Witherspoon's new VOD show "Shine On with Reese" on Tuesday, July 17.

The show's episodes will be available to watch on DIRECTV and U-Verse on the Hello Sunshine Video on Demand channel, which is also available to watch streaming on DIRECTV NOW.

I'm so proud to be the first guest on my friend @RWitherspoon's new show! Seriously y'all, nothing beats great friends, good conversation & delicious spiced tea. Don’t you agree?

You won't want to miss our chat! Watch my episode on #ShineOnWithReese coming July 17 to @directvnow! pic.twitter.com/6oScbcNZEE — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 17, 2018

Parton gave people a sneak peek of what's in store for her episode (which also included a recipe for spiced tea).

DIRECTV said viewers can look forward to episodes with:

Dolly Parton (singer/songwriter)

Ava DuVernay (filmmaker/producer)

Pink (singer/songwriter/performer)

Cleo Wade (poet) and Elaine Welteroth (journalist)

Candace Nelson (Sprinkles founder) and Sara Blakely (Spanx founder)

Glennon Doyle (author/activist) and Abby Wambach (athlete/author)

America Ferrara (actress/activist)

Kacey Musgraves (singer/songwriter)

Simone Askew (First Captain, USMA at West Point) and cadets

