Dolly Parton is taking over NBC tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 30 to celebrate the release of the soundtrack to her upcoming film, "Dumplin'."

Dolly will first perform live on the Today show tomorrow morning. Then she'll also be live on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

"Dumplin'" premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix — and we can't wait!

The movie is about Willowdean "Dumplin'" Dickson (Danielle Macdonald), the plus-sized, Dolly Parton-obsessed daughter of a former beauty queen named Rosie (Jennifer Aniston), who now judges the Miss Teen Blue Bonnet pageant in their small Texas town.

Dumplin enters the contest in protest, and ends up inspiring other contestants to join her. They end up getting beauty and life tips from the local drag queens, who are also big fans of East Tennessee's favorite country diva!

Before long, the whole town is rethinking what it really means to be beautiful.

The movie includes several of Dolly's biggest hits, plus several new songs. She's pretty excited about it:

Dumplin', drag queens and drama, y'all! The Dumplin' trailer is out now, and you best keep your eyes peeled for the soundtrack on Nov. 30th. and the movie Dec. 7th on @netflix! 😍 👑https://t.co/6rdLK2F2v8 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 15, 2018

© 2018 WBIR