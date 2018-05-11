Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Dallas Roberts will star alongside Dolly Parton in her new Nextflix anthology “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” which is based on her songs.

It is such an honor to be working on this project with @kimberlywilliamspaisley and Dallas, and of course the one and only @dollyparton herself. You are such an inspiration! Miss Dolly wrote songs in the 60s and 70s that are still so relevant and meaningful today. With songs like Just Because I’m A Woman that she wrote about 40 years ago, she was and has been a strong, proud feminist… P.S. if you haven’t heard those lyrics, do yourself a favor and listen… Her stories have been told mostly through music, and most recently now through television. She is a true example of someone who has been in the industry her entire life and has always remained true to herself, expressing herself beautifully through her art. It’s an honor to be a part of this new chapter of hers to tell her already told stories through song now through pictures, and especially to depict one of her most iconic characters.. Jolene! Dolly, you are a true Artist, legend, Icon and Hero for so many... keep spreading your love, you are and always have been changing the world through your creativity and passion! I cannot wait to share this with all of you and bring Jolene to life! ❤️

The first episode is written around Parton’s “Jolene.”

Hough will play the title character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams-Paisley will play a wife and mother who “gets pulled into Jolene’s orbit,” and Roberts is a husband and father on the verge of a mid-life crisis. Parton’s character, Babe, owns the honky-tonk where Jolene works.

Hough is most known as a professional dance partner and judge on “Dancing with the Stars.” Williams-Paisley made her debut in “Father of the Bride,” appeared in “According to Jim,” “Nashville” and currently stars in Hallmark’s mystery franchise “Darrow & Darrow.” Roberts appeared in “The Walking Dead” and is now on Netflix’s comedy “Insatiable.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of this great cast,” Williams-Paisley said on Instagram. “Can’t wait to bring this story to life.”

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is an eight-episode Netflix series. Each episode is based off a different song and features a different cast. The one-hour shows will debut in 2019.

