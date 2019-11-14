KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local middle school is celebrating World Kindness Day with a new furry friend.

Tate's School introduced their new rescue donkey Wednesday on Facebook. She doesn't have a name yet -- but you can help them choose with a $1 online donation! The donations will go to the donkey's vet care.

Voters have four names to choose from: Dolly, Maisie, Spirit and Maudie II. You can vote until 11:00 p.m. tonight here.

Tate's School is no stranger to rescue animals. Its first rescue donkey, Maudie, used to be a test animal at Oak Ridge. She lived at Tate's School for more than 20 years.

The new, yet-unnamed donkey is a survivor -- she fended for herself in a field for more than three months. The school said the young donkey was alone, covered in burrs, scared of people, and without food or shelter.

Her luck changed when 4Them Sanctuary, a nonprofit that rehabilitates animals, gained her trust. The organization took her to UT's Veterinary School for treatment.

The school's founder, Lou L. Tate, said the donkey would help students learn about kindness.

“We are so grateful that this sweet donkey got the help she needed and wasn’t out alone during this frigid weather," Tate said in the post. “Making her our honorary school donkey has really interested the students, and it is a great way to reinforce how important it is to be kind."

The school said it would announce the donkey's new name during morning announcements on Friday.

Check back here to find out what name won!