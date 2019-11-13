Want more Dolly, all the time? (yes, please!)
SiriusXM and Netflix are launching a special limited run SiriusXM music channel called Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings Radio on Monday, November 18.
The channel will showcase Dolly's decades of music, including those songs that inspired her Netflix series, which premieres on the streaming service on Nov. 22.
You will be able to find Dolly's music on SiriusXM channel 62. Unfortunately, the music channel won't be available for long. It's run will end on Nov. 27.
Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an 8-episode anthology series showcasing the stories, memories, and inspirations behind Dolly’s most beloved songs
Because she's the busiest lady in show business right now, here are all the important Dolly dates to get on your calendar:
Nov. 13: Dolly co-hosts the CMAs
Nov. 22: SiriusXM channel premieres
Nov. 26: NBC airs Dolly Parton's 50th Anniversary at the Opry special
Nov. 27: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings premieres on Netflix
Dec. 8: Dolly appears in Hallmark Christmas movie set at Dollywood
