PIGEON FORGE — A new experience is bringing the magic of the Arctic Circle to Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas this holiday season.

Glacier Ridge imagines a frostier version of the Smoky Mountains and features a 50 ft. tall animated tree, a walk-through version of the northern lights, and a variety of other light show spectaculars set to classic holiday tunes. The addition spans across the Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass, and Craftsman’s Valley areas of Dollywood, and brings the festival’s total twinkling light count to over 5 million.

“Christmas is so important to me for so many reasons,” Dolly Parton said. “I’m so thankful that it’s a time when our family comes together to share stories, remember old times, and make new memories we’ll take with us through the next year and beyond.”

Guests can experience Glacier Ridge from Nov. 10 to Jan. 5, according to a Dollywood press release. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas also features traditional holiday shows like "It's a Wonderful Life" and the annual Parade of Many Colors. Many of Dollywood’s signature rides and attractions will be operating throughout the event.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is an 11-time consecutive Golden Ticket award-winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event.

