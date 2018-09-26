If you loved Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights event last year, you're going to love this news.

Dollywood said the event was an overwhelmingly popular guest-favorite last season, so it's bringing the event back in a much larger way for 2018 Harvest Festival.

The event will see its footprint expanded to more than twice its 2017 size with new immersive displays, pumpkin-themed food options and activities to enjoy. Of course, the 40-foot-tall pumpkin tree will be the focal point of the Plaza at Wilderness Pass.

The event runs this fall each day from Sept. 28 to Nov. 3, meaning there will be plenty of time to enjoy all the glowing jack-o-lanterns.

Outside LumiNights, the Southern Gospel Jubilee will also be going on. More than 625 individual Southern gospel performances take the stage in the park throughout the run of the festival.

Also during the fall festivities, 30 artisans from across the country will be there to show off their wares and talents with guests. Dollywood said there will craft demonstrations ranging from textile art, loom weaving, paper marbling, dulcimer making and much more.

You can find out more about the Harvest Festival on Dollywood's website here.

