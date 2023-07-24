x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Dollywood's new HeartSong Lodge & Resort looking to fill over 250 positions

Ahead of its opening in the fall, Dollywood will host numerous hiring events throughout August to work at its new resort-style lodge.
Credit: Dollywood Company
Rendering of the 302-room Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort in Pigeon Forge, set to open in 2023.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood's resort-style lodge, the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, is expected to open sometime in the fall, and the company planned to fill over 250 positions there.

According to a release from Dollywood, the company will be hiring both part-time and full-time positions, including housekeeping managers, servers, and lifeguards. Several other positions can be found on their website here.

Dollywood said it would offer employees several different benefits including competitive wages, 100% free tuition and free lunches. Full-time employees could also qualify for a benefits package with medical, dental and vision care.

Dollywood said the first HeartSong Lodge & Resort hiring event will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa from noon – 4 p.m. Additional hiring events will also be held at the DreamMore Resort at the same time on August 10, 17 and 24.

Dollywood said there will also be two hiring events at the Sevierville Civic Center on August 29 (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) and August 30 (3 p.m. – 7 p.m.).

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

TBI: Former Campbell County corrections officer arrested for giving inmates contraband

Before You Leave, Check This Out