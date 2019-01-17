PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Want to join the Dollywood family?

The Pigeon Forge theme park will hold a series of job fairs over the next two months to hire both full season and peak season employees. Those shorter jobs are perfect for folks looking for a fun summer job or to earn extra money for the holidays.

According to a press release, positions are available on several teams like Dollywood’s fast-paced foods and merchandise teams, as well as park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country are hospitality, lifeguard and food service positions. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa also has a number of openings available including cooks, food service and housekeeping positions.

You can see the opportunities here.

If you are interested, Dollywood would prefer for you to complete the application process online first, then you will be contacted for an interview appointment. If you can't apply online, you can get help at one of the job fairs.

Dollywood 2019 job fairs:

Saturday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 23 at Sevier County High School

Saturday, March 23 at Seymour Heights Christian Church

Saturday, April 6 at Arrowhead Church in Morristown

The hours for all of job fairs are 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Applicants must be 15 years of age or older.

Dollywood Company employees receive a variety of unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends.

Employees also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills.