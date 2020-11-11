Dollywood offering Walters State students paid apprenticeships

Walters State's Sevier County campus will offer a three-year apprenticeship program, which includes a job at Dollywood.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood and Walters State announced a new apprenticeship program Wednesday that will give students paid hands-on training.

The two are working with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development to provide students with skills for in-demand jobs in the Sevier County area, including hotel associates, food service managers and cooks.

Walters State's Sevier County campus will offer a three-year apprenticeship program, which includes a job at Dollywood. Apprentices will be paid and work full-time, and will be given a full benefit package.

When students complete the program, they will graduate with several industry certifications and receive college credit toward a technical certificate or associate's degree in hospitality management and culinary arts. Graduates can also earn leadership positions within Dollywood.

"This will give individuals valuable work experience at one of the country’s top tourism destinations while also gaining the classroom education needed to rise in their careers,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State. “Many of our students enter the workforce with part-time jobs at The Dollywood Company while still a student and many have gone to have successful careers there. We think we’ll add to that number in the coming years with this program.”

Those interested in apprenticeship positions at Dollywood should contact Renee Grover at (865) 428-9414.