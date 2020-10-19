Dollywood's Country Fair, Rockin' Roadway close Sunday night after small fire

Out of an abundance of caution, the Country Fair area of the park and the Rockin’ Roadway attraction were closed for the evening.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to Dollywood around 8 p.m. Sunday night after a small fire sparked in one of the trains.

Engine 70 was in a maintenance area being prepared for future service when a small fire appears to have ignited some grease on the left side of the engine, according to a Dollywood spokesperson.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Country Fair area of the park and the Rockin’ Roadway attraction were closed for the evening.

With help from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Dollywood staff quickly extinguished the fire.