PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — For two years, people from all over have been enjoying the glow of thousands of pumpkins at Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights event and now it's an award winner!

The event won USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice travel award for Best Theme Park Halloween event.

Park enthusiasts from around the country voted the Great Pumpkin LumiNights as their Halloween favorite.

Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights and Kings Island Halloween Haunt came in second and third place.

The third annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights event is set to take place Sept. 27- Nov. 2 as part of Dollywoood's Harvest Festival.

"Last year, we doubled the size of Great Pumpkin LumiNights by putting in a number of new displays," said Pete Owens, Dollywood Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. "And this year the event grows even larger with the addition of Wildwood Grove, which includes the harvest story experience at the Wildwood Tree."

The Plaza at Wilderness Pass includes an important part of the main event that includes an area for character interaction, additonal displays and a 40 ft. tall pumpkin tree.

“Awards like these give us the opportunity to share with the world what our guests already know,” Owens said. “The memories made and experiences shared at Dollywood really are unlike anything found elsewhere. We hope new guests will come see why this event has earned the title of best in the country!”

RELATED: Only one in the world! | New zipline roller coaster opens in Pigeon Forge

RELATED: Celebrate the end of summer with snow at Ober Gatlinburg

RELATED: Last days to vote for Dollywood's Great Pumpkin LumiNights as best theme park Halloween event in the U.S.