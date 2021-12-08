Domestic charge dismissed against Knox County deputy, expungement sought

Bradley M. Warren was accused of domestic assault. The alleged victim didn't want to prosecute, his attorney said. The case was dismissed Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A domestic assault charge has been dropped in Anderson County against a Knox County deputy who has been on paid suspension since mid November.

As a result of Tuesday's dismissal on the prosecution's motion, Deputy Bradley M. Warren should be able to go back to work, according to his defense attorney James A.H. Bell.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said this week Warren was on paid administrative leave for an undisclosed reason. Records from his personnel file show he was put on leave Nov. 15, two days after he was accused of misdemeanor domestic (simple) assault.

Bell said the woman listed as the victim had no intention or desire "from the get-go" to prosecute. The state agreed to drop the charge Tuesday.

Bell said he would be seeking expungement of the record.

"We fully anticipate he’ll be able to go back to work," he said.

Warren's case is separate and unrelated to the status of another Knox County deputy, Jessye C. Eldridge.

Eldridge, a past Officer of the Month, was put on administrative leave Dec. 3, according to personnel records. Authorities haven't said what that investigation is about.