Dozens of people honored victims of domestic violence as well as the memory of Central High School student Emma Walker at a memorial in Krutch Park.

Walker was murdered in Nov. 2016 and her ex-boyfriend was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

The YWCA held a memorial Thursday night in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The organization said one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Leaders said events like these help the community learn from past tragedies.

"I think it's encouraging that we as a community can gather around and remember, and then hopefully make some changes so we as a community don't see something like this," YWCA director of social services Maggie McNally said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-799-7233.

There are also other resources available locally.

