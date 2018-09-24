President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for another fundraiser to boost Republican Marsha Blackburn in her tough U.S. Senate race.

An invitation says the event will be next Monday in Johnson City. Tickets cost $10,000 per couple, including a photo with Trump; or $25,000 a couple, including the photo and a roundtable with Trump. Contributions will fuel Blackburn's joint fundraising committee.

The congresswoman's contest is drawing heavy interest from the White House. Vice President Mike Pence has attended two Tennessee fundraisers and two public events with Blackburn, including appearances last week in Knoxville. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running as an independent thinker who says he'd support or oppose Trump based on how his ideas impact Tennessee.

