Donate blood, you should: MEDIC in critical need of O and A-type blood donors, giving away 4 Baby Yoda prizes

The regional blood center said it needs O Positive, A Positive, A Negative and platelet donors the most right now.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hoping the donation force is strong with East Tennesseans as the area continues to experience a shortage of emergency blood supplies.

MEDIC is in an immediate, critical need of O Positive, A Positive, A Negative and platelet donors right now. The center said there continues to be a regional blood shortage at the 24 East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky hospitals it serves as a provider.

In celebration of May the Fourth, people who donate will automatically be entered to win one of four "The Child/Grogu" animatronic figures-- popularly known as "Baby Yoda"--  from the Disney+ Star Wars series "The Mandalorian." Donors will also receive a MEDIC gift, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and a coupon for one hour of axe throwing.

The blood center is asking people to schedule appointments by calling 865-524-3074 or to go online to make an appointment at one of its centers:

  • Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
  • Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
  • Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
  • Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204