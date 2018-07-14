Jacksboro — Four days after the air conditioning unit at the Campbell County Animal Shelter broke and sent staff scrambling to get at-risk animals in a safe environment, donated units are making the shelter inhabitable.

The main unit that heats and cools the area where the animals are kept will still take another week to replace, but HVAC companies and community members have donated both temporary and permanent fixtures to keep the shelter cool.

"I actually expected that it was going to take a very long time," shelter director Patricia Siwinski said. "The response from the community, not just our local community, but all of East Tennessee, we've had calls form Middle Tennessee. Everyone has just been so gracious and so giving."

Some people donated fans, window units and food. Others stepped up to foster animals.

Siwinski says Trane set up four large portable units until the main unit is replaced.

Additionally, crews from HEP worked at the shelter until 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning installing a permanent ductless unit in both the cat adoption and quarantine rooms.

"It's not just a silver lining, it's a silver cloud," Siwinksi said.

In addition to keeping the animals cool, the separate units is also more hygienic.

"Previously we had adoptions in one area and quarantine in this room and they were sharing air," Siwinski said. "So our germs from our quarantine area were getting into our adoption area, and it was making for a more stressful and not as healthy herd. So with dedicated air for the two areas, we're not going to be sharing germs, at least not airborne."

As of Saturday afternoon only about 20 dogs were at the shelter. All other animals had been moved to other shelters or put into foster care.

"This could have been a disaster, but it wasn't," Siwinksi said. "Nowhere near a disaster because everyone stepped up and helped in their own way."

Siwinski says the support has been abundant and right now the shelter does not need any more supplies. She says anyone wanting to help should check with their local shelter first.

