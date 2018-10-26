Knoxville — If you are around McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday, don't be alarmed at what will look like an emergency situation.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority will hold a full-scale airport emergency preparedness exercise from 7 a.m. until noon.

You will likely see emergency vehicles, flashing lights, and more than a hundred volunteer victims of a staged aircraft incident.

It's all to make sure that area first responders are prepared in case a real-life emergency happened.

The MKAA holds a drill like this every three years.

© 2018 WBIR