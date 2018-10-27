Knoxville — The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority conducted a full-scale airport emergency preparedness exercise Saturday.

It was at McGhee Tyson Airport from 7 a.m. until noon.

Area emergency response organizations and more than 100 volunteers participated.

The exercise was supposed to test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan as well as those of participating local, state and federal agencies.

"It gives us an opportunity to work through the changes that have occurred in the last year and figure out how best to respond, since so many jurisdictions would respond during an emergency," airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby said.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority said the drill involved emergency vehicles, flashing lights and possible smoke.

Regular airport operations were not impacted.

Airport leaders said they do a drill like this every three years.

