Knoxville — The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority will conduct a full-scale airport emergency preparedness exercise this Saturday.

It's at McGhee Tyson Airport from 7 a.m. until noon.

Area emergency response organizations and more than 100 volunteers will participate.

The exercise will test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan as well as those of participating local, state and federal agencies.

"It gives us an opportunity to work through the changes that have occurred in the last year and figure out how best to respond, since so many jurisdictions would respond during an emergency," airport spokesperson Becky Huckaby said.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority says the drill will involve emergency vehicles, flashing lights and possible smoke.

Regular airport operations won't be impacted.

Airport leaders say they do a drill like this every three years.

