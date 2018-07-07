Knoxville Police are asking drivers not to drive through roads with standing water and slow down on wet roads.

There have been several reports of flooded roads across East Tennessee and minor accidents caused by wet roads.

Multiple cars were reportedly stalled on Dutch Valley near Bruhin Road in North Knoxville.

Reports of multiple flooded roads in North Knoxville, with multiple cars stalled in the water on Dutch Valley near Bruhin Rd. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/F2WXrDjpK1 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 7, 2018

Cars are stuck in flood waters near Downtown West Boulevard. A 10News photographer said one woman's car was in waist-deep waters and a tow-truck had to pull her out.

Reports of flooded roads in West Knoxville, with multiple cars stalled in the water on Downtown West Blvd and Ray Mears Blvd. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/7M1XGqsTkE — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 7, 2018

There have been some power outages reported but crews appear to be restoring power quickly.

