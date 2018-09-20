Knoxville — Bicycle advocates unveiled a new campaign Thursday to raise awareness about Tennessee's "3-foot law".

The measure requires drivers passing cyclists to stay at least 3 feet from a cyclist.

Part of the program involves a new piece of technology that police say can measure distance in "real time" and give officers a look at how many drivers are following the law.

Authorities will observe a "warning period" for two weeks before they hand out tickets to motorists they see violating the law.

"This is a great way to make all road users figure out how to effectively and safely pass a bicycle," said Amy Johnson of Bike Law Knoxville. "Bicycles aren't going anywhere"

Johnson said bicyclists and motorists all need "to learn to share the road with each other."

The technology that'll be used is part of a study funded by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Also taking part in the study is Grand Rapids, Mich.

