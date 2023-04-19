'Don't just turn a blind eye' | Advocates for child abuse survivors urge communities stay vigilant

The state of Tennessee is a mandatory reporting state, meaning if you suspect abuse or neglect and don't report it, you could face charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Therapists at Childhelp Advocacy Center in Knox County said they are counseling about 1,150 kids each week. These are children victimized by child abuse and neglect.

Data provided by Childhelp shows nearly 1,600 children received services following abuse in 2022. Around 75%, or about 1,200 of those cases, were sexual abuse-related. The remaining cases vary from physical abuse, neglect, and drug exposure.

Not a day goes by when the Childhelp building is empty.

"Last year out of this one building, we served a little over 1,600 kids, and that's with forensic interviews, victim advocacy services, medical exams, all of the wraparound services that are needed when Child Abuse and Neglect happens," said Eddie Smith, the director of the organizational advancement for Childhelp.

He said prior to Childhelp, children would have to tell their story to a trusted adult, then to law enforcement, then again at the hospital, and to every other location they receive services. With Childhelp, it's all accessible in one spot.

Children are brought to Childhelp after a report is made.

"The Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) will receive a report of potential child abuse and neglect and they will start an investigation. Law enforcement will start an investigation. If they determine that there's something credible, they will bring that child and call us," Smith said.

Childhelp aims to make children comfortable enough to share their stories, Smith said. Then, those stories can be used to build cases against abusers.

"We have a child abuse unit here in the district attorney's office. I have three full-time prosecutors and two full-time support staff members. So five team members that focus on nothing but child abuse all day, every day," said District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Gen. Allen said last year, her office initiated 93 prosecutions, leading to 52 convictions, and six trials. She said many of those cases are still active and have not yet come to fruition.

She said they're not easy cases to build.

"These are difficult cases. First of all, you're dealing with very vulnerable victims, you're dealing with young children. And one thing that makes these cases exceptionally difficult is the large percentage of perpetrators that are family members," Gen Allen said.

She said about 90% of child victims know their abuser. Nearly 75% of abusers are family members of the child they're abusing.

"It's not strangers that are abusing these children." Gen. Allen said. "Those are hard emotions for a child to work through, knowing that they love this individual, but they know that something is not right about what this individual is choosing to do to them."

Smith agreed. He said the impact on a child's well-being is tenfold.

"Child abuse, if it's not dealt with, those individuals will continue to struggle with things especially as they hit different stages of puberty, and throughout life," Smith said.

Furthermore, data shows the majority of abusers were also abused when they were younger. Gen. Allen said she's seen this firsthand.

"I was a child abuse prosecutor for many years. And I prosecuted for so long that I actually saw a couple of child victims that I had had, that had become adults and had their own children, and then I was prosecuting them for abusing their own children. So it is a cycle," she said.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. It seeks to end those cycles of abuse, and encourage reporting.

"Don't just turn a blind eye to child abuse and neglect. If you believe something's going on, follow your gut and make a report," Smith said.

The state of Tennessee is a mandatory reporting state, meaning if you suspect abuse or neglect and don't report it, you could face charges.