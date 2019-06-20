KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even if you don't aggressively send snaps to friends while speeding down I-40, a phone can come in handy when you're traveling across state lines. But the new law, known as Tennessee Code Annotated 55-8-199, says drivers cannot do anything with a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Don't freak out though, there are some exceptions. Here's a closer look at Tennessee's new phone law.

Q: Am I allowed to touch my phone at all?

A: You are! Your phone just can't be in your hand. The law permits you to touch your phone if it is mounted, but only for one tap or swipe.

Q: Will I be able to use my GPS?

A: You will! But keep an eye on it. If your phone falls in between your seats or onto the floor, you aren't allowed to pick it up. Specifically, if it falls somewhere in the car that prevents you from getting, you'll have to let Siri blabber on from the back seat.

And again, make sure it's mounted. It cannot be in your hand.

Q: What if my car is on, but it's in park?

A: *shuffles through paperwork* Quoth I from Section 55-9-199: "This section shall only apply to a person driving a motor vehicle that is in motion at the time a written message from a mobile telephone or hand-held personal digital assistant is transmitted or read by the person."

So you're good! Park it and text away!

Q: What does it mean when they talk about my phone being 'mounted'? Are mounts expensive?

A: When a phone is mounted, it is upright and usually attached to a secure location on your dashboard where it cannot be moved.

The back of a phone mount can look something like this.

Well, they don't look exactly like this. I bought mine at a gas station for around $1.50 and dropped it so the back is broken and I need to get a new one. But! They're super cheap.

The mount attaches to my air conditioning vent, so if you're worried about GPS this is a perfect solution! It lets me glance at my phone quickly while driving, won't fall, and was a great investment overall.

You can purchase them on Amazon, online, or any department store!

Q: My car, my phone, my rules. Why are authorities now insisting on monitoring my cell phone usage while driving?

A: Because people die. According to the state, Knox County saw 186 distracted driving crashes from the beginning of the year through March. According to the Association for Safe National Road Travel it is estimated that 3,287 deaths happen each day due to fatal car crashes. On average, nine of these daily fatalities are related to distracted driving.

The reason authorities double down so hard on distracted driving is because it's preventable. They're trying to protect you.

Q: But what if I need to call 911 while driving?

A: If you're driving and need to call the police, just call. The law makes an exception if you're in danger.

Q: Speaking of law enforcement, are they exempt from this law?

Yes, they are.

Q: I refuse to not text and drive. I refuse, I refuse, *i ReFuSE*. How much do I pay up?

A: Well, you're lookin' at a misdemeanor there studmuffin. According to the law:

A violation of this section is a Class C misdemeanor, subject only to imposition of a fine not to exceed fifty dollars ($50.00) and court costs not to exceed ten dollars ($10.00), including, but not limited to, any statutory fees of officers. No state or local litigation taxes shall be applicable to a case prosecuted under this section.

