Richy Kreme replacing popular Rocky Hill donut shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richy Kreme Donuts is coming to Knoxville.

In a Facebook post, the business said it received requests for months about opening a second location outside of Maryville.

"For months we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville. We are so happy to formally announce that the rumors are true, we are coming. And as many of you guessed, we are coming to Rocky Hill."

Richy Kreme said the owners of Pop's Original Donuts reached out to see if they would be interested in the location, and after many discussions, a deal was reached earlier this month.

Richy Kreme was founded in 1948 by Marion Richardson in Maryville and still operates in the same location.