KFD urges college students moving into dorms to avoid common fire hazards

Common fire hazards found in dorms include lights covered with curtains, unattended pots and pans and candles near flammable decorations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is urging incoming college students to avoid common fire hazards in their dorms, helping prevent injuries and property damage during the semester.

They shared some examples of common fire hazards on social media. A list of those common hazards is available below.

Placing lit smoking materials or incense near flammable items (paper, clothing, etc.)

Overloading electrical outlets

Covering lights with curtains or tapestries

Lighting candles near flammable decorations

Leaving cooking food unattended

Ironing on flammable surfaces

Students participating in early-start programs and upper-division students started moving in at the University of Tennessee on Aug. 13, and on Wednesday first-year students had the chance to start moving in.