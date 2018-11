The Down Syndrome Awareness Group hosted their annual Buddy Walk today in World's Fair Park.

It's the 22nd year of the walk.

The biggest fundraisers led the pack through the park.

The group says the growth of this event shows the support the city has for those with Down Syndrome.

The walk kicked off with a big dance party to get those limbs loose and ready for the 5K.

More than 80 teams registered.

