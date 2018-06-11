West Knoxville — In the village of Concord, you can hear a steady buzz of chainsaws the day after severe, overnight storms ripped through the area.

"This is probably one of the worst calls we've gotten in the whole five years we've been doing this," said Thomas Loveday, the owner of T&T Tree Service before firing up his chainsaw to widdle away at several trees that fell on one home in Concord. "They're very lucky. It's right over their bedroom."

Just across Fort Loudon Lake, boat owners check on their boats at Concord Marina where the storm damaged some of the docks.

At Rocky Point, topped trees dot the park, and in the distance, you can see where the wind ripped the roots of one tree out of the ground.

Across town, in Bearden, Brian Toomey feels lucky his family wasn't hurt when a large pine tree tore through their roof while they were sleeping.

"There was a gust of wind, and next thing you know, 'Bam!'" Toomey described. "There was so much dust and debris. It was kind of smoky, so I got the kids out of the house and into the car."

Toomey's 4 and 5-year-old sons were scared of the storm and had climbed in bed with him earlier in the night.

One of the branches that pierced through the roof landed a couple of feet from where the 4-year-old would have normally been sleeping.

"Yeah, we're lucky. very lucky," Toomey said.

