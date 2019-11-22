Bridge Refugee Services held a benefit concert at the Bijou Theatre on Thursday.

Organizers said the money will help refugees gain access to housing and transportation services. It also provides classes for them to learn English and other information about living in the U.S.

They hope tonight showed how the community can benefit from refugees.

"We want people to know that refugees give more than they get, and this is why welcoming is a culture America has been ahead for decades, and we want to keep that welcoming culture," Drocella Mugorewera, Bridge Refugee Service's executive director, said.

She said their organization is grateful Knoxville has welcomed refugees since 1982.

