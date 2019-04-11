KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County, the city and the Sheriff’s Office experienced intermittent internet connectivity problems Monday due to service problems through AT&T, according to Knox County's IT director Zach Webb.

Authorities were checking whether it was related to work that's just started to take down and replace the Broadway Viaduct.

Webb said technicians worked Monday morning to find a cyber pathway to ensure 100 percent connectivity for users internal and external. Full service at the City County Building, the government center, was back by about 11:30 a.m.

Outlying city and county offices may still see problems.

For example, Eric Vreeland, communications director for the city of Knoxville, said the service problem appeared to be affecting a half-dozen fire halls and the vehicle impound lot. Calls for service and communications operations were not affected, Vreeland said.

“It’s not any sort of cyber attack," Webb said. "It’s just strictly old-fashioned internet connectivity."

It first became apparent Monday morning as the work day started, Webb said.

Webb and Capt. Aaron Yarnell, IT coordinator for the Knox County Sheriff's Office, said they heard the problem might be related to work that's just started to take down the Broadway Viaduct near Jackson Avenue.

The county uses Education Networks of America as its internet provider. The problem is not with them, he said.

The problem appears to be downstream through AT&T. Ultimately ENA relies on AT&T infrastructure and that appears to be why the county is seeing connectivity problems, he said.

Cloud data access is not affected, he said.

Webb said AT&T is aware of the problem.

“It’s their issue, not ours.”