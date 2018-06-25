Straws suck.

It's a mantra you've likely seen popping up everywhere from the University of Tennessee, to social media feeds, and menus of some of your favorite restaurants.

Millions of pounds of plastic are included with drinks across the country every day, a majority of which goes straight to the dump or worse, into our oceans and parks.

Plastic straws are among the top ten plastics found in the ocean.

Environmentalist say they are a huge contributor to the waste problem in this country.

The latest local business to go straw-less is Downtown Grill & Brewery on Gay Street. The restaurant is working to cut out plastic straws.

It says straws will only be available on request including in cocktails. The restaurant appreciates everyone's understanding as it works to reduce waste.

UT Recycling is also pushing to raise awareness and hopefully encourage people to stop using plastic straws on campus altogether.

They’re working on a campaign called 'Stop Sucking.' Their goal is to raise awareness and convince restaurants, bars and vendors on campus to go straw-free.

Zoo Knoxville hasn't allowed plastic straws in more than a decade.

Plastic straws have become notorious for harming animals, especially marine life. The only straws you'll find at Zoo Knoxville are those sold with their souvenir cups, which are made with a heavier plastic that is meant to be reused.

