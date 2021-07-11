5K in downtown Knoxville, expect road closures

The Race Against Cancer walk is today! This race raises funds for Thompson Cancer Survival Center's Cancer Outreach Services program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Thompson Cancer Survival Center's Race Against Cancer 5k will take place at 3 p.m. in World's Fair Park today.

This 5k will cause some road closures throughout the afternoon.

Clinch Ave. and World's Fair Park Drive from 11th St. to Henley St. will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be rolling closures along the course from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Before the 5k, a survivor ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at World's Fair Park.

The first Race Against Cancer was 25 years ago and has helped raise $7.4 million for cancer education and care in East Tennessee.