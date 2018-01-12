KNOXVILLE — Downtown Knoxville continues its reign as a destination for shoppers and travelers alike as 2018 was another astounding year of growth.

But it wasn't always that way.

"I moved to downtown Knoxville in 2006," says Scott Scheinbaum, who moved to Knoxville before the downtown revitalization.

"We had a running joke that you could pitch a tent in the middle of Gay Street on Sunday and be absolutely fine."

Not anymore. Gay Street is bustling every day of the week.

"We're seeing more growth north of Summit toward the Old City area and also on Gay Street itself," said Michele Hummel, director of Downtown Knoxville.

Downtown Knoxville’s Central Business Improvement District shows the growth by the numbers in a new report.

In 2017, sales at downtown establishments exceeded $133 million. That’s up and additional $13 million from 2016. Those were both crucial years for downtown.

"In 2016 we had more residential units in downtown that were built than any other time we've had in a good 15 to 20 years plus," said Hummel.

More people living downtown means more money spent downtown and more businesses moving in to meet the demand.

Twenty-six new businesses opened or announced their opening in 2018 alone.

"So downtown over the last five years has topped the city's growth,” said Hummel.

Some businesses have closed, like Blue Coast Grille and Bar.

But there are already plans to replace that space with a New Orleans style restaurant called Ruby Sunshine.

Viet Bread and Tea and Clinch River Brewing will open across the street from each other on Gay. A wing restaurant is rumored for the Dress building, also on Gay.

There are no concrete opening dates for those restaurants quite yet. Just keep an eye on the progress next time you're out downtown.

"We’re continuing to see more people come downtown,” said Hummel. “They have the money and they want to shop downtown and look for those unique places and unique stores."

And as things grow, Scheinbaum welcomes all the newcomers to his longtime neighborhood.

"I'm just glad that more people are getting to experience all this great stuff," said Scheinbaum.

